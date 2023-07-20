Rice Lake community cleaning up damage after hail, thunderstorms

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - The Rice Lake community is cleaning up after golf ball-sized hail tore through the city.
"I'm going to be 81 years old and this is the worst (hail) I have ever seen," Marlene Rohde of Rice Lake said.
The Walmart store remained closed on Thursday after hail broke every skylight on the roof. Over 200 cars at Link's Ford Dealership were damaged. Homes were dented and trees are down after the severe thunderstorms.
"Between 6 and 7 p.m. we had what was a tornado warning," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. "It kind of hooked and came from the Haugen area north of Rice Lake into Rice Lake. It was a pretty narrow path but it hit the whole city of Rice Lake."
"I've got three broken windows, only one that went inside and got water in the sun porch," said Jeff Winkler, a Rice Lake homeowner, whose vinyl siding was full of holes caused by hail. "But all the siding all the way around, all the gutters, and all the trees."
For area farmers, the damage was in the fields. Hail and high winds ripped through crops.
"I would say probably more than half of our crops are gone, way more than half," farm owner Kristi Rohde said.
Now that the storms are over, the clean up is underway.
"The neighbors come together and help each other out and make sure we're all taken care off and that's been really good," Winkler said. "It's a nice neighborhood, just got hit by a bad storm."
There were no reported injuries from Wednesday's storms. The total cost of the damage to cars, houses, and groups is still unknown.
According to News 18's Weather team the largest hail reported near Rice Lake was tennis ball-sized