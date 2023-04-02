River Bend Winery and Distillery in Chippewa Falls reopens for the season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- River Bend Winery is back and open for the season in Chippewa Falls.
The winery opened in 2009 and was bought by a new family last year. River Bend was closed for the winter season but reopened its doors on April 1.
River Bend makes various of different wine blends in house. They also have a distillery where they make their own whiskey, gin, and vodka.
"It is so exciting to be back and to see all the new faces and familiar faces and to be able to do this with my family means the world to me," said Andrea Fleishauer, one of the owners of River Bend.
Fleishauer said they focus on making local connections in the community.
We've also partnered with some other small businesses in the community such as Beez Neez and Jacobson's and the Candy Shop to bring even more treats out here for people when they visit us," Fleishauer said.
This year the winery will be hosting live music, food truck events, and vendor markets throughout the spring and summer season, in addition to tastings.
