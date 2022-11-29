Road conditions factor in Rice Lake crash that left 23-year-old dead

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - One person is dead after a vehicle crash in Rice Lake that law enforcement say was in part a result of the winter road conditions.
Barron County Sheriff Christ Fitzgerald said the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. on Highway 48. The stretch of highway was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.
Fitzgerald said a tanker type truck was traveling west on the highway when the driver of an SUV lost control and crossed the centerline into the path of the truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from Cumberland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tanker truck driver was not injured, Fitzgerald said.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time, according to the sheriff's office.