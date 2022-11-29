 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Road conditions factor in Rice Lake crash that left 23-year-old dead

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - One person is dead after a vehicle crash in Rice Lake that law enforcement say was in part a result of the winter road conditions. 

Barron County Sheriff Christ Fitzgerald said the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. on Highway 48. The stretch of highway was closed for several hours as a result of the crash. 

Fitzgerald said a tanker type truck was traveling west on the highway when the driver of an SUV lost control and crossed the centerline into the path of the truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from Cumberland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tanker truck driver was not injured, Fitzgerald said. 

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, according to the sheriff's office. 

