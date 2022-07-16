Road work to start this week on Highway 40 in Bloomer

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A road construction project planned in Bloomer could impact your commute starting next week.
Highway 40 starting at 13th Avenue and ending where it turns off Highway 64 will be under construction starting Wednesday. Some existing pavement will be removed and all the road will be overlayed with new asphalt.
The road will remain open during construction, but there will be single-lane closures controlled by flagging during the day. The project is scheduled to be completed in September.