 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roadwork begins on U.S. 12 in downtown Menomonie

  • Updated
  • 0
Menomonie roadwork

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers has approved a multi-million dollar resurfacing project in Dunn County.

According to WisDOT, work on US 12/Wis 29 from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie started Tuesday. Officials said this segment experiences a high number of left-turn and rear-end crashes.

The $2.3 million project with Chippewa Concrete Services includes reducing the number of through lanes and adding a center left-turn lane to improve safety.

The area will remain open to traffic but motorists can expect short lane closures. Construction is schedules to be complete in September.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags