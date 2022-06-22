Roadwork begins on U.S. 12 in downtown Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers has approved a multi-million dollar resurfacing project in Dunn County.
According to WisDOT, work on US 12/Wis 29 from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie started Tuesday. Officials said this segment experiences a high number of left-turn and rear-end crashes.
The $2.3 million project with Chippewa Concrete Services includes reducing the number of through lanes and adding a center left-turn lane to improve safety.
The area will remain open to traffic but motorists can expect short lane closures. Construction is schedules to be complete in September.