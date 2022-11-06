Ron Johnson makes campaign stop in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson stopped in Altoona today as part of his bus tour campaigning across the state.
The incumbent Senate candidate spoke at the Republican Party of Eau Claire County headquarters. Johnson was joined by several other Republican candidates on the ballot, including Jesse James and Dave Estenson running for the State Senate, and Josh Stanley, Karen Hurd, and Warren Petryk running for the State Assembly.
Johnson spoke to supporters about economic issues and said the country needs to be healed.
"We need a strong America, which means it has to be unified, it has to be healed," Johnson said. "The other side won't do it, the other side exacerbates the divide. Somebody's got to be the adult in the room. It's got to be us."
Johnson and the other speakers also encouraged attendees to get out and vote.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8.