Rooney Farms LLC reaches settlement with Chippewa County over property damage from stray bullets

TILDEN (WQOW) - In February, Rooney Farms L.L.C. served Chippewa County asking for nearly $2 million to compensate for damages from a public gun range. On Tuesday, a settlement was reached.
The Rooney family sited damage to their property and farm equipment that resulted from the Chippewa County Public Firearms Range and Training Facility, which is located only two miles away from the farm's storage space.
Instead, they reached a settlement which passed unanimously and requires the Rooneys pay $75,000 to close and dismantle the shooting range by September 2.
John Behling, the spokesperson for the Rooney family, told News 18 in a statement: "We are pleased an agreement could be reached with Chippewa County that will ensure safety for local landowners near the Tilden gun range and citizens of the county who travel the public road nearby. While Tilden is closed there are still numerous public ranges that were built with safety in mind located within a short driving distance for Chippewa County gun enthusiasts."