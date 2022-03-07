Ruling handed down in infant death lawsuit

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A lawsuit filed by the parents of an infant who died when a 10-year old girl stomped on his head was thrown out Monday by a federal judge.
Six-month old Jaxon Hunter died in November 2018. The girl accused of killing him had been placed in a rural Chippewa Falls foster home, that also served as Jaxon's daycare.
His parents sued the Chippewa County Human Services Department, its director, and some employees. The suit claimed they knew the 10-year old girl was dangerous, with a history of behavioral, emotional and anger problems, but that they failed to warn the foster mother or daycare parents.
But in Monday's 18 page ruling, the judge dismissed the suit, saying there were no indications the girl was violent or was an obvious risk to children at the daycare. He also said it was not foreseeable that the foster mother would leave the girl unsupervised, or that the girl would accidentally drop Jaxon, and then kick him out of fear.
Jaxon Hunter's father, Nate Liedl, told News 18 he is frustrated and disappointed by the ruling, and that an appeal is likely.