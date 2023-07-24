Rural Taylor County home a total loss after weekend fire

GILMAN (WQOW) - A house in rural Taylor County is a total loss after a fire this weekend.
According to the Gilman Rural Fire Department, they were dispatched for the fire on Division Road in the township of Cleveland on Saturday just after 1:30 a.m.
Officials said that all the residents were out of the building when they arrived, but one person was hurt while trying to extinguish the fire. The Red Cross is now assisting the family.
The first fire crews on scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from most of the home. Mutual aid was requested from Sheldon and Cornell to fight the fire. Officials said it was deemed under control after about four hours and the scene was cleared at about 6 a.m.
Officials said it was concluded the fire started with a shorted outlet behind the stove.