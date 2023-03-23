Rusk County deputy knocked unconscious from fall during arrest

Rusk County (WQOW) - A Rusk County Sheriff's Deputy was knocked unconscious while making an arrest.
According to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Department the deputy was trying to make contact and arrest a man for a mental health commitment Wednesday afternoon on Broken Arrow Road. The deputy had an elevated position while arresting the man. He ended up falling and hitting his head, knocking him unconscious.
The deputy was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire and was released later Wednesday night and is recovering at home.
The man they were arresting was brought to the Rusk County Jail and was later turned over to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.