Rusk County Sheriff's Office looking for woman whose house burned down

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a homeowner whose house burned down over the weekend.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office told News 18 the house is located on Ranch Road in the township of Washington. The house is owned by Ginger Bryant.
Efforts to contact Bryant have been unsuccessful officials said. They do not know where she is, or if anyone else lived at the house. They added the want to check on her welfare.
Anyone who knows where she may be is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (715) 415-3916.