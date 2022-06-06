Safe Kids Safe Communities event seeks to help parents talk about safety

The Eau Claire Police Department is helping with a presentation meant to empower parents with ways to keep their children safe both physically and online.
The free 'Safe Kids, Safe Communities' presentation will be held at Chippewa Valley Technical College on Thursday, June 23rd from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. It'll be held in the college's Business Education Center.
Eau Claire Area School District resource officers and detectives who work in the Internet Crimes Against Children Lab will share material taught in schools so parents know how to talk with their children about safety - and how terms like 'stranger danger' do more harm than good in today's world.
The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is requested.
Donations will be directed to the Eau Claire Police Junior Academy, which is a free weeklong program that helps teach kids about police and what they do, the judicial system, and how to make responsible choices.
For more information -- or to submit questions for the presenters -- you can visit the event's web site at Safe Kids. Safe Communities. Registration, Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite