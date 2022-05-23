Safe Sun Week Brings SPF Reminders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's National Safe Sun Week, and with it come reminders to not let your guard down as the temperatures warm up.
In fact, Angela Quick with the Prevea Cancer Center said people are still prone to sun damage even when it's cold and cloudy out. She said UV rays will make their way through the atmosphere no matter what, and they affect everyone.
"Everyone's excited to get out in that warm weather or get out onto the water and jump in and cool off," Quick said. 'They forget that they really need to have that sunscreen on and absorbed 20 minutes ahead of time for it to be really effective."
She said it's best to have a second form of coverage in case you forget to reapply every two hours, such as a sun hat.
She added, sunscreen should be broad spectrum to block both UV A and B rays. She added, the stronger the SPF, the better.
Quick said not to forget that sunscreen expires: the FDA requires sunscreen to last for three years, so check your expiration dates now or mark your purchase date on the bottle if you buy a new one.