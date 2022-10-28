Saturday is World Stroke Day, experts share warning signs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Saturday is World Stroke Day and local experts are reminding people of the warning signs.
Warning signs that someone may be having a stroke include trouble with balance or coordination, blurred or double vision, inability to raise one or both arms, drooping of the face on one side, and slurred speech or difficulty speaking.
If you notice one or more of these symptoms, experts say to get help right away.
Dr. Felix Chukwudelunzu, a stroke neurologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, said timeliness is very important in providing effective treatment.
"The sooner someone recognizes they are having a stroke and the sooner they are present in the emergency room, the better they are in terms of getting treatment that can make a huge difference," Chukwudelunzu said.
Chukwudelunzu also said a healthy lifestyle is important for stroke prevention.
"Knowing your stroke risk factors and making sure those are treated goes a long way to prevent from having a stroke," Chukwudelunzu said.
