Sawyer County man settles illegal voting charges

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - A Sawyer County man charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election will pay a fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Jeffery Billyboy from Stone Lake told investigators that he voted in November 2020 despite being on Department of Corrections supervision, saying he forgot he was not allowed to vote.
His charge carried a maximum penalty of three and a half years in prison. Billyboy pleaded guilty to the charge last month and was sentenced to pay a fine of $654 dollars.