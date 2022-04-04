Saying goodbye to Breakfast In The Valley; Event not returning for 26th year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No more eggs, ham and Wisconsin custard. A beloved local event, Breakfast In The Valley, will not be returning this summer.
David Minor, President and CEO of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, who have put on the event for 25 years, said the event was overwhelming. He said the breakfast took up months of staff time and didn't generate any money.
Instead, he said the Chamber is focusing its efforts on things that can pay off more for its investors, such as bolstering Eau Claire's workforce and advocating for local businesses. So you can expect to see more conferences or programs to draw workers into the city.
Minor acknowledged that cancelling Breakfast In The Valley has some opposition, and said he'd like to see the event continue.
"If somebody would like to take on this event, I will give it to them on a silver platter with everything on how to do it," Minor said. "We would love that, that would be the perfect scenario. What typically happens is everybody loves to come to it, not a lot of people want to take that kind of a thing on."
Minor said they'd typically feed around 2000 people every year, and that the event called for nearly 1000 volunteers.