School Board candidates: what they want for Eau Claire education

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Seven candidates for the Eau Claire School Board spoke for the first time Monday night in a forum hosted by Vice President Lori Bica at Memorial High School.
Candidates were all asked several questions that ranged from decision-making processes to handling social media controversies.
Some topics that came up frequently included a need to establish clear communication with families, equity in Eau Claire classrooms, and the importance of working together even though their goals may be different.
One question focused on a referendum previously proposed by the School Board and what funding priorities should be if it passes this year.
Some candidates said they think the referendum is critical for the district and that funding could improve the integrity of school buildings, which they said was long overdue.
Other candidates said they were hesitant to speak on the referendum until given more information, as they're conscious of the financial obligation it would ask of the whole community.
Vice President Bica did mention there would be no questions about COVID-19, as school administrators are responsible for pandemic-related decisions rather than the School Board. But that didn't stop several candidates from voicing their concerns, whether they were in favor of regulations or not.
The School Board Primary Election isn't until February 15, but drive through voting for those eligible in Eau Claire starts Tuesday.
If you missed the meeting or would like to learn more, click here for a recording of Monday's forum.