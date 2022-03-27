School District of Menomonie Area pitches summer school staffing incentive

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The School District of the Menomonie Area is now hiring for summer amid a statewide teacher's shortage and the district is planning an incentive program to attract summer school teachers.
The district proposed an incentive of $250, $750, and $1000 depending on how many summer school sessions a teacher plans to work.
The district's Director of Human Resources, Samantha Hoyt, said the program was created to make sure enough staff were available for summer school.
"We had a need to be able to fill all of our teaching positions for summer to incentivize our teachers and teachers from other districts, too," Hoyt said.
The district said it planned for a maximum of 80 teachers for sessions one and two of summer school for a total of $80,000.
The summer school staff incentive program proposal is on the Menomonie School Board's agenda for approval at Monday's meeting.
