Scores show Wisconsin K-12 students are struggling with reading

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - ACT scores and state exams show that Wisconsin students are struggling to read. The concerning trend was explored on Sunday at a screening by Wisconsin Reads at the L. E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Wisconsin students from kindergarten through 12th grade have the largest achievement gap for reading proficiency in the country. This means that African American students are scoring far below white students.
"Overall, our students in Wisconsin are not doing so well in reading, and African-American or black students are even having more trouble and struggling to learn to read," said Jackie Weissenburger, director of Wisconsin Reads.
The numbers are bleak across the board.
At a screening of the film Right to Read, Eau Claire viewers learned that only 35% of 11th graders in the state scored proficient or advanced in last year's ACT exam for English language arts. This trend is reflected across other grades.
"All students in Wisconsin, if you just take all fourth graders and all eighth graders where tests are commonly given, only about a third of them are reaching reading proficiency," Weissenburger said.
Some districts are doing better than others.
In the 2021-22 school year, the Eau Claire Area School District performed better than 65% of the other districts in reading and writing. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the Menomonie Area School District performed better than 60% of districts in the same category.
"But as a state, we need to push hard to make sure all students have opportunities and are taught using more effective reading strategies," Weissenburger said.
Experts say that's easier said than done.
"Children have different reading needs and different learning methods, and dyslexic children need a very specific way to learn how to read," said Bethany Jacobson-Flieger, a business manager at the Children's Dyslexia Centers of Upper Wisconsin.
There are some things parents can do to help their child learn those necessary skills.
"Read to your children, read to your grandchildren," Jacobson-Flieger said. "Exposing them to books, and to words, is super important, and it is a good foundation even at a very early age for reading."
Experts say: don't lose hope.
"Wisconsin's motto is forward, right? And so we should be able to turn this around," Weissenburger said.
If you'd like to see results from your district, click here.