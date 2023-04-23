Scores show Wisconsin K-12 students are struggling with reading

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and
Dakota Counties.

Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and
Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 773.0 feet, Parkland area along the river may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Sunday was 776.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 766.4 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
773.8 feet on 05/15/2003.

&&

Scores show Wisconsin K-12 students are struggling with reading

  • Updated
  • 0
the right to read

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - ACT scores and state exams show that Wisconsin students are struggling to read. The concerning trend was explored on Sunday at a screening by Wisconsin Reads at the L. E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

Wisconsin students from kindergarten through 12th grade have the largest achievement gap for reading proficiency in the country. This means that African American students are scoring far below white students.

"Overall, our students in Wisconsin are not doing so well in reading, and African-American or black students are even having more trouble and struggling to learn to read," said Jackie Weissenburger, director of Wisconsin Reads.

The numbers are bleak across the board.

At a screening of the film Right to Read, Eau Claire viewers learned that only 35% of 11th graders in the state scored proficient or advanced in last year's ACT exam for English language arts. This trend is reflected across other grades.

"All students in Wisconsin, if you just take all fourth graders and all eighth graders where tests are commonly given, only about a third of them are reaching reading proficiency," Weissenburger said.

Some districts are doing better than others.

In the 2021-22 school year, the Eau Claire Area School District performed better than 65% of the other districts in reading and writing.  The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the Menomonie Area School District performed better than 60% of districts in the same category.

"But as a state, we need to push hard to make sure all students have opportunities and are taught using more effective reading strategies," Weissenburger said.

Experts say that's easier said than done.

"Children have different reading needs and different learning methods, and dyslexic children need a very specific way to learn how to read," said Bethany Jacobson-Flieger, a business manager at the Children's Dyslexia Centers of Upper Wisconsin.

There are some things parents can do to help their child learn those necessary skills.

"Read to your children, read to your grandchildren," Jacobson-Flieger said. "Exposing them to books, and to words, is super important, and it is a good foundation even at a very early age for reading."

Experts say: don't lose hope.

"Wisconsin's motto is forward, right? And so we should be able to turn this around," Weissenburger said. 

If you'd like to see results from your district, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

