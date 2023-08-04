Update: Focus is on Chippewa River second day into search for missing Eau Claire man

This story has been updated from a previous version. Stick with News 18 for more updates.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The search for an Eau Claire man continues Friday after he was reported missing Thursday afternoon while out in the Chippewa River.
Family members of the missing swimmer have identified him as Justin Vue, a 26-year-old UWEC alumni. His family is requesting that local community members reach out to authorities to help with search and rescue efforts.
Officials with UW-Eau Claire Police and the Eau Claire Fire Department told a News 18 reporter Friday that they consider this a missing persons case, and their focus is primarily on the water. They said the last point anyone is known to have had contact with Vue was just down river from the Water Street Bridge.
A rescue boat is on the river Friday while groups walk the banks in the area of Putnam Park and the UW-Eau Claire footbridge.
Officials on Thursday said a group of people were tubing on the river when they lost sight of Vue, who was snorkeling and swimming away from them.