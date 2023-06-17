Second annual Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm celebrates dairy month

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- People herded to Augusta for the Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm Saturday morning.
This year's breakfast was hosted by Bears Grass Dairy Farm in Augusta featuring pancakes, sausages, orange juice, and milk. There were also tractor rides, farm tours, and booths to learn about agriculture.
Organizers said the event is meant to take the place of Breakfast in the Valley, which was hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce for 25 years until they said it became overwhelming two years ago.
Miranda Nelson, a dairy farmer and chair of the committee formed to put on the Breakfast on the Farm event, said in addition to the food, the breakfast is about education.
"We are getting generations away from the dairy farm and people really don't know where their food is coming from and all the work that goes into producing it," Nelson said. "I mean if you have a cotton t-shirt on today you're tied into agriculture in some way. So it's really important to know all the aspects. We don't survive without agriculture."
This is just the second year the breakfast was held. Nelson said they plan to continue Breakfast on the Farm and move the event to different farms in the county each year.