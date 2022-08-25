Second bench honoring Lily Peters placed outside Olson's Ice Cream in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A second bench honoring Lily Peters has been placed in Chippewa Falls.
As we reported earlier this month, a group of friends raised money to buy four identical benches remembering the 10-year-old after her tragic murder.
The first bench was placed at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls, the church Lily attended.
Now, another purple bench sits in front of Olson's Ice Cream in Chippewa Falls.
No word yet on when and where the other benches will be placed.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After the tragic murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters in April, many in the local Chippewa Falls community felt the need to do something to show their love and support for the victim’s family. One group of friends chose to start raising funds by selling bracelets. Now, they are putting the funds they raised to good use.
Boyd resident Samantha Haas purchased four purple benches from Excel Steel in neighboring Stanley. The benches were paid for with funds her and her friends Erica Bertrand and Chelsie Robinson raised by selling purple bracelets at $2 each. They sold nearly a thousand. Many gladly donated extra funds above and beyond the asking price.
With another donation from a local fundraising effort by Rachel Meyer in Medford, the group was able to raise over $4,000. It all started with the heavy heart of a mother who felt the need to act.
“At the time, GoFundMe takes off like wildfire right away," Haas said. "It kind-of was just like a gut instinct, that you, as a mother, you feel like you want to do something.”
On August 10, one of the four benches was delivered to Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls, the same church Lily attended before her death. Purple was Lily Peters favorite color. The locations are still being decided for the other three benches. Haas said she has spoken with Lily’s grandmother about trying to find more locations that Lily really loved.
The meaning behind the benches is simple. Haas said she is hoping they will provide the community with a place to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and take a few moments to simply remember the amazing little girl who was taken too soon.
“People can remember her and her beauty, and still take a moment, and it will last a lifetime," Haas said. "So, we just hope whatever the connection is with it, with her, they can take a moment and reflect on it.”