Sen. Baldwin talks benefits with local veterans

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Saint Croix County-area veterans Monday, May 22 to talk about veterans' benefits and the recently passed PACT Act.
The PACT Act — a bill Baldwin voted for in 2022 — greatly expands VA Healthcare coverage for veterans who were exposed to toxic waste from open-air burn pits. Baldwin's visit to New Richmond kicks off her "Delivering for Our Veterans Tour," a four-stop trip across Wisconsin where Baldwin will highlight her efforts in a series of roundtable discussions with veterans, survivors and advocates.
"This was a wonderful opportunity here in New Richmond to have a roundtable with veterans of various conflicts and generations talk about the difference that our recently passed PACT Act is making in their lives," Baldwin said.
Veterans gathered to share stories of their service with Baldwin — as well as their health issues and how the PACT Act changed their struggle to be treated. County Veterans Service Officers were also present to explain how the bill made efforts to connect veterans to much-deserved benefits a lot simpler.
"(It) shows a lot of support that wasn't there before and I think it'll be very very beneficial to everyone that puts in for it or gets approved for it," said Steve Aza, a U.S. Marine veteran who was in attendance.
Baldwin will continue her tour with stops in Wausau, Green Bay and Racine.