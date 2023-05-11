Senator Tammy Baldwin urging FDA to label only dairy products as milk

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the FDA to rethink its decision on labeling dairy products.
Thursday, Senator Baldwin sent a bipartisan letter calling on FDA Director Robert Califf to take action for his department's decision to allow certain non-dairy products to use the name "Milk.”
Baldwin helped introduce the Fair Dairy Act in February to crack down on dairy imitation products, such as almond milk and soy milk. Since the act was introduced she said the FDA has not enforced the inaccurate labeling -- resulting in a lack of transparency with dairy consumers.
"There are plant based products that call themselves milks and that's deceiving. It's deceiving to the customer who may think that they're nutritionally equivalent," she said.
Besides impacting the consumer -- Baldwin says the Dairy Pride Act would support dairy farmers around the state. She said it ensures they get fair representation when selling their product.