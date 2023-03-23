Sentence handed down for woman who stole from youth sports organization

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman who admitted stealing over $100,000 from a western Wisconsin youth sports group was sentenced Thursday in Pierce County Court.
Whitney O'Neil, from Ellsworth, was president of the Ellsworth Baseball/Softball Association, which is for kids ages eight to 15. She was accused in 2021 of taking the money over a four year period, and spending it on family trips and personal expenses.
She wrote in a letter to the sports group "The greed took over and I couldn't stop".
O'Neil has paid $107,000 restitution. Thursday she was sentenced to a month in jail, 250 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for three years.