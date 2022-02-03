Sentence handed down in 2018 crime spree case

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County for his role in a string of crimes.
Thomas Budasz, from Chicago, got a year on probation, and was ordered to pay restitution of more than $1400. If he doesn't pay, he could get a year in jail.
In 2018 Budasz and Jennifer Keller were stopped along I-94 for driving a stolen car pulling a stolen boat. Burglary tools, a safe, bags of money, and stolen purses and wallets were found in the car. The couple ran off while handcuffed, but were quickly caught.