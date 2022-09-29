Sentence handed down in catalytic converter theft case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man facing numerous charges of stealing catalytic converters from parked cars was sentenced Thursday.
Ryan Deveau was facing dozens of charges, ranging from catalytic converter theft, to possessing methamphetamine, to burglary. Thieves target the converters because they can be sold for hundreds, or thousands of dollars.
Judge Luke Wagner sentenced Deveau to five months in jail, followed by four years of probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $5300.
Deveau also faces similar charges in Chippewa county. He's due back in court there Oct. 12.