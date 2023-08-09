Sentence handed down in child sex crimes case

MEDFORD (WQOW) - An area man accused of child sex crimes in four western Wisconsin counties was sentenced Wednesday on some of the charges.
Roger Hattamer Jr., from Loyal, was sentenced in Taylor County Court for repeated sexual assault of a child. He got 10 years. That's to be served at the same time as a 16 year sentence he got last week in Rusk County, where a jury convicted him of 11 child sex crimes.
He will be sentenced for charges in Chippewa and Clark counties in September. All of the cases involve the same victim.