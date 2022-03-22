Sentence handed down in child sexual assault cases

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron County man accused of sexually assaulting three children is going to prison.
Judge James Babler sentenced Jimmy Sekola, from Chetek, to 25 years in prison Tuesday.
In 2020, a five year old girl told her mother that Sekola had touched her sexually. She said he told her not to tell anyone. That report led detectives to two other females, who said Sekola had sexually assaulted them when they were kids, between 2002 and 2005.
Investigators say Sekola denied assaulting the five year old, but admitted to assaulting the other girls.
Sekola, who is 66, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault, and 2nd Degree Child Sexual Assault. Another charge of 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault was dismissed but considered at sentencing.