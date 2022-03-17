Sentence handed down in drug overdose death case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of two men charged in the drug overdose death of another man in Eau Claire was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Judge Sarah Harless gave Noah Beckstead two years behind bars, followed by four years of extended supervision.
Beckstead, from Ettrick, was charged with reckless homicide but pleaded no contest Thursday to an amended charge of delivering heroin.
Beckstead and Trenton Wik were charged after a man's body was found in a car in December 2020. Beckstead said he and the victim drank alcohol, smoked pot and meth, did a hit of acid, then injected what he thought was heroin. It turned out to be fentanyl, which he said he bought from Wik.
Wik returns to court in April.