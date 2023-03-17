Service dogs train at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Next to board at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport: canines!
Friday six service dogs were coached to become assistant dogs through the Can Do Canines program.
The organization trains service dogs in different environments. The goal of training was to acclimate the dogs to an airport setting.
The dogs got to participate in a mock TSA screening to experience the sights and sounds. The dogs also got to walk up the jet bridge.
Erin Whitfield is a volunteer with the program.
"And we just kind of re-enforce that training. We get them out to public places like this so that they, when they are placed with a client if they need to fly or need to go different places they already have that experience, nothing is going to be shocking or scary to them," she said.
Can Do Canines is a volunteer-led non-profit organization based in New Hope, Minnesota. Volunteers foster these dogs-in-training for a few months.
Each dog is between the ages of five months to about two years. After a few months, the dogs are returned to Can Do Canines where they are placed with a client with disabilities free of charge.