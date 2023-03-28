Several injured after school bus crash near Osseo

OSSEO (WQOW) - Several people were hurt including children in a crash that involved a school bus.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 53 and Nelson Road, just south of Osseo.
Officials said the bus was slowing down to make a left turn onto Nelson Road and was rear-ended by a Nissan Rogue.
Five of the 14 children on board were treated for what officials described as minor injuries. The two adults in the Nissan Rogue, both of La Crosse, were taken by ambulance and helicopter to area hospitals.
Officials are investigating the crash, and the potential "impairment and reckless driving of the driver of the Nissan."