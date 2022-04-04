Severe Weather Awareness Week: Prepare for severe weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week started on April 4 and officials want to educate you so you can stay prepared.
Although no severe weather is expected this week, it can happen at anytime.
An important point this week is making sure you know the different ways to receive alerts when severe weather strikes.
Throughout the week the National Weather Service, emergency management and your Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be covering a different topic each day to help everyone be prepared and stay aware.
Those topics they will be covering include severe storms and lightning, flooding, tornadoes and extreme heat.
Sam Simmons with Eau Claire County Emergency Management said this is the time of year to prepare for severe weather.
"The beginning of April is typically around the time when the season is changing and the threat for severe weather starts to increase," said Simmons.
He added that everyone should participate and stay tuned to the topics covered throughout the week.
Since Emergency Management is covering alerts Monday, one way you can receive alerts is through your Stormtracker 18 Weather app.
Another way to receive severe weather alerts is through Eau Claire Counties RAVE alerts that you can opt in for by clicking here.