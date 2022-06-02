Sex offender set to be released in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender will be living in Eau Claire after his release from prison.
Mark P. Staffa, 58, will be living at a Department of Corrections monitored residence on the 100 block of Randall Street starting June 7. Staffa's conditions of release include a lifetime registration on the sex offender list and GPS tracking. He also cannot have any unsupervised contact with minors.
He was convicted in three sexual assault cases. Two of them were in New Haven, Connecticut in 1985 and 1986, the third conviction was in Eau Claire County in 2007.