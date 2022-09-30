Sex offender to be homeless in Chippewa County when released from prison

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who is on the sex offender registry will be unhoused when he is released from prison on Tuesday.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, William R. Starck, 38, was convicted of three counts of third degree sexual assault in 2011, and will be on supervised released until 2034.
The Wisconsin Circuit Court website CCAP shows when convicted, his address was in Stanley.
Starck will be GPS monitored, and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, contact with his victims, and is not allowed to consume drugs. He also is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks, or daycare centers.