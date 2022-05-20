 Skip to main content
Sex offender to be homeless upon release in Pepin County

Allen Owen
Pepin County Sheriff's Office

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender will soon be released to live on the streets of Pepin County.

Allan D. Owens will be released on June 7 after serving nearly ten years in prison.

He was convicted of repeated sexual abuse of a child in 2013 and was also convicted of other sex crimes in Missouri in 1990.

No housing has been located for him so he will be homeless. Conditions of Owens' release include GPS location monitoring so his whereabouts are known. 

This article will be updated when housing is secured for him. 

