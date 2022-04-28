Sex offender to be released from prison next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A registered sex offender will be released from prison, and will be living in Eau Claire.
Scott P. Olson, 50, will be released on May 3. He will remain under supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, living in a DOC monitored residence on the 100 block of Randall Street.
Between 1991 and 1993, Olson was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault, 2nd degree sexual assault, and false imprisonment.
Besides being a registered sex offender, Olson will have GPS tracking. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.