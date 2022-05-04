Sex offender to be released in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A sex offender is set to be released in Clark County next week without a home.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old Jerome George was sentenced for possessing child porn, possession of improvised explosives and driving under the influence of drugs.
Authorities say at this time he is homeless, but will update the public once he has obtained a residence.
George will be released on May 10. He will be under intense supervision. He must also register as a sex offender and comply with GPS monitoring.