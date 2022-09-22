Sex offender to live in Eau Claire upon release next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man convicted of sex offenses against a child in 2018 will soon be living in the city of Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Richard A. Johnson, 69, is being released from prison on Tuesday September 27 and will live at a Department of Corrections monitored residence on the 100 block of Randall Street.
In 2018, Johnson was convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and manufacturing/delivering THC.
Upon release, he will be GPS monitored and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children. He also must follow all other sex offender registrant rules.