Sexual assault charges filed against man in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed Monday against a Colfax man accused of raping a woman over the weekend.
Russell L. Anderson, 31, is charged in Dunn County with 2nd and 3rd degree sexual assault.
The victim told investigators that Saturday night he invited her to go to Elk Point, but first wanted to grab some beer from his camper. She said when she followed him, he locked the door, positioned himself in front of it, took off all his clothes, and told her she could leave after they had sex. She managed to stall and send a text message to a relative, asking them to come break down the door, and to call police. She said he then pinned her on the bed and raped her. Deputies arrived moments later.
Anderson returns to court May 30th.