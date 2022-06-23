 Skip to main content
Sheldon man killed in Chippewa County crash

TOWNSHIP OF EAGLE POINT (WQOW) - A Sheldon man was killed after a head-on crash in Chippewa County Thursday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 4 a.m. on STH 178 just south of 180th Ave. in the Township of Eagle Point. Authorities report a passenger car traveling northbound crossed the centerline and hit a fuel truck going southbound. 

The driver of the fuel truck was not injured. The driver of the car, 48-year-old Michael Krieg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later found he had controlled substances on him. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

