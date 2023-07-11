Sheriff looking for potential witnesses as they investigate death outside of gentlemen's club

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Jackson County want to speak with anyone who might have been at a Jackson County gentlemen's club two weekends ago as they investigate a death in the business parking lot. They also warned that they may need to share surveillance images with the public.
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said in a press release that a 911 came in just before 2 a.m. on June 30. The caller reported there was an "unresponsive male party" in a vehicle outside of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club in the township of Alma.
Waldera identified the man as Andrew J. Frechette, 55 of Beaver Dam. He said the death is considered suspicious but did not give details as to why.
On Tuesday, Waldera sent another media release seeking witnesses.
"If you were present at Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club for any period of time on June 29th-30th, 2023, and you have NOT already spoken with law enforcement, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately... Even if you feel that you witnessed nothing significant, your statement could be crucial to this investigation."
He went on to say "if we are unable to identify every witness present at the gentlemen’s club during this time period, we may post surveillance images and ask the public to assist us with identification."
The death investigation is being done by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com