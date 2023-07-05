Sheriff: Man dead in motorcycle crash was avoiding deer

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Sawyer County.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, it happened on State Highway 27/70, less than a mile east of Weirgor Road Tuesday morning.
Officials identified the driver as Roger A. Mulroy, 63, of Siren. They said he was driving east on the state highway when he made "an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting two deer in the roadway."
He died of his injuries on the scene, officials said. His passenger, Heidie R. Mulroy, was taken to a hospital in Hayward for her injuries.