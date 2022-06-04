Sheriff: Tragic week following 5th traffic death in 6 days

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- The St. Croix County Sheriff called the first week of June "tragic" after another crash Saturday morning that killed two.
"This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Knudson said in an email to News 18.
Two people died just before noon on Saturday in Star Prairie Township. According to the press release deputies arrived on scene and saw that a vehicle operated by Louis T. Lazano, age 26, from Centuria was traveling north on STH 65 when it crossed the center line striking a pickup traveling south operated by Eric R. Willey, age 53, from Osceola.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Melissa A. Willey was in the pickup truck and was transported to a hospital for her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
The Sheriff's office notes this represents the 7th and 8th traffic death recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.