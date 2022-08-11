Sheriff: Woman distracted by phone behind fatal Buffalo County accident

FOUNTAIN CITY (WQOW) - Deputies say a driver distracted by her cell phone is behind a fatal accident in Buffalo County.
It happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the township of Milton.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Errol Doerr of Fountain City was stopped in the northbound land of Highway 35, waiting to make a left turn onto Henry Lane.
He was rear ended by a 24-year-old Cochrane woman who looked away from the road at her cell phone. Her car pushed Doerr's vehicle into oncoming traffic where it was struck. Officials say Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people in the car, a 39-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl were flown to a hospital in Rochester with bad injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. As of this afternoon, no charges have been filed against the driver.