Sheriff's Office confirms death at Jackson County gentlemen's club was a homicide

TOWNSHIP OF ALMA (WQOW) - The death of a man outside a Jackson County gentlemen's club in June has been determined a homicide, official announced Thursday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Frechette, 55 of Beaver Dam, was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Jimmy's InBetween off Highway 12 in the township of Alma.
The June 30 homicide investigation is ongoing, officials said Thursday. Previously they called the incident a "suspicious death." Why the death is considered a homicide or suspicious has not been given.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers at P3tips.com, jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com. They said you can stay anonymous.