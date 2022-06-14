Signs of heat exhaustion and how to treat it

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This heat is dangerous, and there are signs your health is hurting because of it. A headache, for example, is a sign of heat exhaustion.
Sabrina Clason, a team lead nurse in the emergency department at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire said signs of heat exhaustion can include cramping in the stomach, hands, or legs, profuse sweating, nausea, and headaches.
Symptoms of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, seizures, or confusion.
If you suspect you are getting heat exhaustion, Clason said get out of the heat and sun right away and under some shade. You can also apply cold packs of ice behind the neck, under the armpits, and on the groin.
If your heat-related illness is bad enough that you have to go to the hospital, you will probably need an IV.
"Children under the age of four and older than 70, they are at increased risk. So their exposure doesn't take as long, but responding to the signs and symptoms is crucial," she said. "You want to treat that as soon as possible before it does get worse and ends up in brain damage or death."
When it comes to drinking water, Clason said it is better to drink cool water and not ice cold water because when cold water goes into the stomach, it can constrict the capillaries, causing stomach cramps and decreasing the absorption rate.