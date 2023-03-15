Silver Alert issued for Eau Claire County man

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- A silver alert has been issued for an Eau Claire County man after he left his group home on Tuesday.
Wayne Zieler, 67, was last seen wearing a Blackhawks jersey with Patrick Kane's name a jersey number on the back and black sweat pants.
He is 5'4" and weighs around 150 pounds. He has grey or partially gray hair and a bald top, buzzed on the sides.
Authorities say he left his group home on Omaha Street in Eau Claire during the day or afternoon of March 14. His phone has been registering in Willow, Wis. but it is unknown how he is traveling.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.