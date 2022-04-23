Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan County woman

SHEBOYGAN (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Sheboygan County woman.
According to the alert, 86-year-old Dorothy Friede was last seen leaving Aldi's Grocery in Sheboygan.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey pants, and black sandals. Friede has short, curly brown hair and green eyes. She is 5'8".
Her vehicle is a 2010 red Ford Escape XLT with Wisconsin license plates. The license plate number is 847XCP.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.