Silver alert issued for Rusk County woman

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued from a missing Rusk County woman.
According to the alert, 70-year-old Anna K. Abel, from Ladysmith, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday in Wisconsin Rapids. She was reportedly traveling to King, Wisconsin, to visit a family member, but never showed.
Abel was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a white 'W' on it, black pants, and red and black shoes. She is 5'2" and 175 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel eyes.
Her vehicle is a dark gray 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan. The license plate number is ADM4845. The vehicle has a handicap accessible door.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at (715) 532-2200.